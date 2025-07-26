Man Caught His Classmate Copying His Code Off His Screen During An Exam, So He Outsmarted Him With Speed And Strategy

Some lessons are learned the hard way, such as cheating isn’t worth it.

This young man was taking a programming class in high school. He noticed a lazy classmate copying the code off his screen during exams.

Instead of confronting him or stopping him, he came up with a different way to get even.

Copying my code during class? Try harder Back in high school, we had a programming class which made me find a huge passion for it. Sometimes, my classmates would come to me for help or advice, but there was one kid who never asked for any help. He was slacking in most of the classes and really just putting the minimum required effort.

This young man noticed one of his classmates copying his code.

During the first programming semester, I have noticed him always sitting next to me. The reason was that he was looking at my screen and copying my code line by line. He’s not even trying to hide it. But I was not that kind of guy to just tell on him. Nothing would probably happen, and my classmates would resent me for it.

When the end of the semester came, he made sure that the classmate would have a hard time copying.

The end of semester was coming by and he needed to catch up on grades, so I put my solution into motion. I started writing the code so fast that he even wasn’t able to copy it in time. I purposely used object-oriented approach because it divides the code into many smaller chunks that seem unrelated, and he could only see one of them on the screen at a time.

His classmate asked him if he could copy, but he didn’t let him.

When he realized the problem, he even had the audacity to approach me. He asked if I could show him some part of my code… during an exam! Needless to say, I didn’t help him and he ended up with chunks of code that made no sense. He was able to copy 30% at best.

Cheaters never win.

Cheaters never win or get a good grade.

