Man Celebrates His Birthday With Happy Hour, Brunch, A Pool Party And A Vacation, But He’s Still Complaining

AITA for telling partner I have had enough of his birthday celebrations? My partner’s birthday fell on a Tuesday this year, so he decided to kick off the celebrations a week early! We had happy hour with friends on Friday, brunch on Saturday, and a pool party on Sunday. Then, on his actual birthday, he wants to go out to dinner at his favorite restaurant (of course, with friends!). I’m exhausted of entertaining, coordinating, cooking!

His main birthday gift is a pretty awesome trip, but since we’re leaving two days after his birthday, I don’t think it quite feels like a birthday present to him. He wasn’t thrilled with the food at the pool party and said he would had done something else instead.

I was very upset because friends helped decorate, someone baked a cake, etc. I may have said some things in the moment about how much effort everyone was putting in and how entitled he was coming across. AITA for calling him out as selfish and self-centered?

He’s expecting too much.

Seriously, who has time to celebrate this many times?

This person thinks this celebration sounds exhausting.

He’s not as special as he thinks he is.

He must think he’s the center of the universe!

