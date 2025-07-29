Man With A Disability Asked Him To Give Up His Seat, But He Doesn’t Think That Was His Responsibility

It’s common etiquette for able bodied folks to give up seats on busses and trains and such for people with disabilities.

But does that correlate directly with, say, theatre seats?

That’s the question at the heart of this story.

If you arrived at a venue with a group of friends but someone with a disability claimed you needed to move so they could have your seat, would you move?

Let’s see how this person handles a situation like this.

AITA for refusing to give up my seat I attended an event recently and paid extra to get early access to seating which was first come first serve. Showed up about an hour early with my friends to make sure we got the best seats possible ahead of the others that paid extra and ahead of the other general admission.

They were getting settled in when suddenly…

We got our seats I ended up on the end of the row. As the auditorium began to fill a man maybe in his 50’s with a cane approaches me and starts to tell me he needs my seat as he is disabled. The venue did not have reserved seating for people with disabilities. But I refuse to move.

The reasoning went like this:

Poor planning on the venues part for accommodations shouldn’t punish me to the back of the auditorium of a now full show away from the group I arrived with. The man continued to argue with me that I was required to give up my seat. This man could have shown up early like us, requested a chair for the line if he was unable to stand, talked to the venue about special accommodation. So AITA for refusing to move for someone with a disability? Keeping in mind I didn’t take a reserved seat.

No, he shouldn’t be forced to move. The man with the disability should talk to someone who works at the venue.

Here’s what the comments on Reddit made of this:

It was a surprisingly lopsided judgement.

Snooze you lose?

Try again?

The venue is the problem.

