Mom Sprayed Strong Scents All Over Her Son’s Room And Clothes, So He Called His Dad In Tears And Asked To Be Picked Up

Sometimes it’s not about the big blowups. It’s the constant little things that wear someone down.

So, what would you do if your child came home exhausted, saying his room no longer felt safe or comfortable because someone doused everything in overpowering sprays?

Would you chalk it up to teenage mood swings?

Or would you step in and draw the line with the other parent?

In today’s story, one father finds himself in this exact situation with his son and ex-wife.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for getting into a fight over ‘clothes-smell’? I 36M, have a son, Leo (15M). He mostly lives with his mother, Kristy, and her husband, Randy, as we thought it would be best for him to live in a more traditional home environment. Still, he visits often, especially when school’s out. He’s a great kid, social, good with school, and sporty. Lately, though, I’ve been noticing that he’s always worn out when he gets home to me. Like he’ll come in and just sit on the floor of his room with the lights off, or fall asleep at the most random times. He says Kristy’s place is just a ‘little tiring’ at the moment. Stuff in his room got moved around, the light keeps flickering even after he turns it off, and his stepsiblings are getting louder.

Then, something out of the ordinary happened.

Usually, he doesn’t come to me during the term, but on Monday, he called me, upset, and asked me to get him. I got an Uber to pick him up immediately, while I took off work to go meet them. (I called Kristy to tell her this was happening, btw I didn’t just kidnap our son) He didn’t say much when he arrived and was still in his uniform. He hugged me, went to his room, and shut the door. I checked on him and he was just lying on the carpet in the dark. Eventually, he told me Kristy sprayed strong scented spray through his entire closet, bed, and curtains because it ‘smelled like a locker room.’

The boy’s mother didn’t like being confronted about the situation.

Leo is sensitive to smells, and the clothes were so strong, he couldn’t hold them to his face, let alone put them on. I obviously got him a change of clothes and got him some food. Then I called Kristy to ask what was going on. Leo has always had a thing about strong smells, I think it’s genetic or something, so it’s my fault. Kristy said in the real world that some things are just going to smell. I said he manages fine at school and during swim training. He just wants comfort in his own room. Making him uncomfortable on purpose doesn’t teach anything. She and I got in a fight, and I told her Leo would come back when he wants, and I’m not going to pressure him. She says I’m enabling and disrupting his schooling over ‘clothes-smell.’ AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the mother may have gone a little too far.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about what happened.

It may even be time to challenge his ex for custody because his son deserves better.

