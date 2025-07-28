Newest Member Of The Cable Bacteria Species Can Conduct Electricity And May Be Able To Be Used To Clean Up The Environment

Researchers are always looking for new things out in nature, and one group has recently found a new type of bacteria. Now, there are lots of types of bacteria out there, so finding a new one isn’t (typically) groundbreaking, even if it is exciting for those who make the discovery. This one, however, is a little different.

It is a type of cable bacteria that has been shown to actually be able to conduct electricity. The team hopes that this ability might be able to be harnessed to create new bioelectronics and also help with certain types of environmental cleanup.

This new species of bacteria is called Candidatus Electrothrix yaqonensis. That last bit of the name is in honor of the Yaqo’n people who live in the area of Yaquina Bay, Oregon where the bacteria was found. In a statement, one of the authors of the study written on this new bacteria, Cheng Li, said:

“Naming an ecologically important bacterium after a Tribe recognizes its historical bond with the land and acknowledges its enduring contributions to ecological knowledge and sustainability.”

The bacteria itself is part of a group called cable bacteria because they act like cables. They are long and cylindrical in appearance, made with specialized conductive fibers. These fibers are what allow them to conduct electricity, not entirely unlike the electrical wiring found in your home.

This is the 25th member of the cable bacteria species, which are found in both marine and freshwater sediments throughout the Earth. Not much is known about their genetics or how they evolved in the way that they did. Researchers hope that this new member of the species will help to shed some light on the history of the group. Li explained:

“This new species seems to be a bridge, an early branch within the Ca. Electrothrix clade, which suggests it could provide new insights into how these bacteria evolved and how they might function in different environments.” He went on, “It stands out from all other described cable bacteria species in terms of its metabolic potential, and it has distinctive structural features, including pronounced surface ridges, up to three times wider than those seen in other species, that house highly conductive fibers made of unique, nickel-based molecules.”

The fibers of this bacteria are important for their role in nutrient cycling in their habitat. Additional study will hopefully help to find ways to use this ability to cleanup the environment. Li said in his statement:

“These bacteria can transfer electrons to clean up pollutants, so they could be used to remove harmful substances from sediments.”

The research on this interesting new bacteria was published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

