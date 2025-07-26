Nosy Neighbor Snooped Through Host’s Homes Without Apology, So Host Covered Everything In Googly Eyes To Make A Point The Snoop Couldn’t Miss

Social gatherings often come with unspoken rules — chief among them is respecting someone else’s home.

But when one guest kept ignoring that courtesy, the hosts decided to respond in a way she wouldn’t forget.

Snooping Neighbour Got a Taste of Their own Medicine Every week, a few neighborhood ladies plan a meet-up in any one of their houses. Three weeks ago, it took place at our home, and my mom caught Judy coming out of my old bedroom when she had left on the pretext of going to the washroom.

It soon became clear that Judy had quite the bad habit on her hands.

Judy just said she lost her way (but she had been in our home before and lost her way into my bedroom?). My mother let it slide at the time but later had a chat with other ladies who agreed they had also caught Judy snooping around their houses, and when confronted, Judy got rude and defensive with them. Now Judy is the self-victimization and hysterical person in general, so talking to her wasn’t gonna work.

So they knew they’d have to get through to her a different way.

Last Saturday, when the get-together was at Judy’s place, my mother and her friends bought googly eyes (👀) stickers, and one by one they left the room on the pretext of going to the washroom and pasted those stickers all around the house. Later, while leaving, they also stuck them on the mailbox, door, fence, etc. A couple of neighbors had quite a show of her breakdown on Sunday—going in and out, up and down her house—looking for more stickers and removing them. Pretty sure the plan worked.

They sure showed Judy.

The stickers were silly, harmless, and just unsettling enough to set Judy back on the straight and narrow.

She may have peeled off the stickers, but the message stuck.

