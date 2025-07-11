School Dress Code Demanded Conformity, So One Student Had To Sacrifice The Long Hair That He’d Always Worn With Pride

Starting at a new school is stressful enough without feeling like you have to change who you are to attend.

For one student, the biggest hurdle wasn’t academics or friends — it was the thought of cutting off his beloved long hair to meet the school’s rigid policies.

AITA for saying I don’t want to cut my hair? Next school year, my parents are sending me to a school with a strict dress code: dress shoes, dress pants, dress shirt, and tie required every day. Hair is to be off the collar, off the ears, and out of the eyes.

He’s dreading this for one big reason.

I am not looking forward to it—not just because I hate wearing ties, but because I have quite long hair now and I’ve had long hair for years. My parents suggested I get it trimmed short for the summer and then cut the rest of the way before the school year.

To his dad, it’s no big deal.

My dad has been fairly flippant about it. When we were trying on dress shirts, the salesperson made a comment about my hair, and my dad just laughed and said soon it’ll be chopped.

But to him, it’s important.

I got cold feet before my appointment to get my hair trimmed and asked to cancel it. My dad just said that would mean I would get a big cut at the end of the summer, and I said, can’t we just see if anyone says anything about it?

His dad doesn’t seem to support his wishes at all.

My dad went on a bit of a rant and said that rules are rules, and I’ll need to get used to short hair, and I will learn to love short hair and wearing a tie. AITA for saying I don’t want to cut my hair?

Hair isn’t just hair — it’s a part of you!

What did Reddit have to say?

To his parents, it was just a haircut and a tie, but to him, it was so much more than that.

