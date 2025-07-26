Selfish Coworker Thought Borrowing His Mug Was Harmless, So He Added A Secret Ingredient That Left The Whole Office Gagging

Office kitchens are pretty much ground zero for petty battles.

After a man’s mug was repeatedly stolen by a coworker with no shame, he responded in a way that was both disgusting and deeply satisfying.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

He Kept Stealing My Hawaii Mug, So I Let Him Ruin His Own Reputation I live in Colorado but had this souvenir mug from a trip to Hawaii. Bright blue, volcano design, and clearly labeled with my name on the bottom. I kept it in the office kitchen.

Apparently, his name wasn’t enough to lay claim to said mug.

Mark, who apparently thinks personal property is optional, kept using it. I asked him to stop. He smirked and said, “It’s just a mug.” So I made it his.

The way he went about this, however, was rather nauseating.

Over the weekend, I smeared a thin layer of canned cat food under the rim and let it sit sealed in a bag. On Monday, I left it out clean and dry. He took the bait.

The whole office soon caught wind of this olfactory offense.

By mid-morning, people were asking what the hell that smell was. Mark looked nauseous. Someone said it smelled like a corpse microwaved in fish oil. He dumped the mug in the sink and left early. I didn’t say a word. But I did start a quiet conversation later about how gross it is when people use each other’s stuff.

Needless to say, Mark learned his lesson.

He’s been drinking from paper cups ever since. People still avoid the breakroom when he’s in it. The mug’s back on my desk now. Still smells like victory.

Nothing like a little mug drama to get an office up in arms.

After that day, Mark never touched another mug again — and certainly not the Hawaii mug.

The revenge may not have been classy, but it sure was effective.

