Selling A Used Mattress In Kansas Is Illegal, So A Man Came Up With A Creative Way To Dispose Of His Old One

When the rules are too strict, creativity finds a way.

If you were told it was illegal to sell something that you wanted to sell, would you put it in the trash, or would you find a creative way to sell it anyway?

This man worked as an auctioneer in Kansas where selling used mattresses is technically illegal.

But people can be so creative.

Read the story below to find out how he still managed to legally sell a mattress.

Kansas used bed law, workaround. In Kansas, it is illegal to sell a used mattress. At estate sales, auctioneers have developed a work around. They will list the bed frame for sale and anything sitting on the bed frame.

This man describes how one person did it.

The best one ever was just a mattress that’s leaning against the wall. The auctioneer pulls a quarter out of his pocket and places it on the mattress.

The person sold the quarter for $60, along with the mattress.

He then says I am selling this ungraded 1986 US quarter and the custom display stand it is on. I think he sold it for 60 bucks. I bet that was the most expensive 1986 quarter ever sold.

Where there’s a rule, there’s a loophole.

