She Asked A Friend To Let Her Know When They Arrived To Pick Her Up, But The Friend Blew Up And Refused To Drive Her Home

It’s wild how quickly a simple request can blow up into something bigger.

So, what would you do if you asked a friend to give you a quick heads-up when they arrived to pick you up, only for them to act like you’d just asked the world?

Would you just wait outside?

Or would you fail to see the big deal?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this very predicament.

Here’s what happened.

AITA if I asked someone who was giving me a ride to let me know when they’d arrived at my house? Not long ago, a friend invited me and a bunch of other friends over for a get-together. I’d never been to her house before, and it was in an area that I didn’t know, so I asked one of the other invitees (Alison) if she’d mind giving me a ride. She said “Sure,” and on the night in question, she texted me to say she was on her way to my place.

It all started over an innocent comment.

I replied, “Great! Let me know when you’re outside, and I’ll come to meet you.” A word of explanation – it was a very chilly night, and I didn’t want to just hang around outside waiting for her when I could stay indoors where it was warm. So, I thought telling Alison that was reasonable.

She disagreed.

Alison began making a big deal out of it.

When we arrived at our friend’s house, I overheard Alison indignantly telling everyone “And then Shalamarr told me to let her know when I was outside her house, like I’m a freaking Uber driver! I’m not a freaking Uber driver!” She repeated this several times, and every time she said “I’m not a freaking Uber driver!” her voice got more shrill. People looked uncomfortable, and no one said anything (including me, which I now regret). When it was time to leave, Alison said loudly, “(Other Friend’s Name), I think you should drive Shalamarr home.” The other friend was glad to do it, fortunately, otherwise I would have had to call an Uber (heh). AITA?

Wow! She sounds like some friend.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer her.

This person thinks she could’ve waited by the window.

For this person, it’s a normal thing to do.

According to this reader, Alison is just too dramatic.

Here’s some excellent advice.

She needs to rethink this friendship, or at the very least, never ask her for anything ever again.

She’s cut off.

