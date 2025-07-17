Girlfriend Failed To Arrive On Time For Her Boyfriend’s Event, So When He Refused To Bail Her Out Afterward

Accountability matters in relationships, especially when you know you’ve let your partner down.

One girlfriend missed her boyfriend’s long-planned comedy show after oversleeping, but instead of owning up to her mistake, she blamed him for not bailing her out.

AITA for refusing to buy my girlfriend’s train ticket after she missed my show I’m 27M and my girlfriend, 25F, came to support me at a small comedy night I was hosting. She said she’d book an early train so she’d arrive on time.

She messaged me two hours before the show saying she overslept and missed her train. She asked me to cover a last-minute high-speed ticket so she could still make it.

I explained that this was her choice and that I already paid for the venue and travel costs. I offered to pick her up later, but I refused to buy the expensive ticket. She turned up after the show, upset that I didn’t help. Now she says I’m selfish and ruined her evening.

My friends say I was right to stick up for myself. AITA?

