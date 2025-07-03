July 3, 2025 at 4:48 am

Traveller Got On A Plane And Immediately Saw That Half The Seats Had Been Marked “Do Not Use”

by Ben Auxier

What’s the best feeling you get when boarding a plane? Maybe seeing that the exit row seats are still open?

What about the worst? What about this from TikTok user @annie.bao:

“When they say only 110 passengers can board and you get on the plane and see this,” reads the caption.

Taped off “INOP” seats as far as the eye can see.

What does it mean?

the hunger games flight edition

There are a bunch of reasons a plane might do this, one of which is a non-full flight.

Still freaked some people out.

Whatever it is, it’s a precaution.

Which is cold comfort to some.

It’s more like half the aircraft is off limits which is what MAKES the plane safe.

Excessively safe.

Like, way safer than any Uber ride you’ve ever taken.

But going to the sky always just feels inherently riskier, doesn’t it?

