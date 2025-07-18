She Invites Her Boyfriend To All Of Her Family’s Events, But He Doesn’t Ever Reciprocate

If you were dating someone for several years, would you invite them to family celebrations and holiday gatherings? If your partner didn’t invite you to family events after years of dating, would you feel hurt?

In today’s story, one woman has been dating her boyfriend for over 3 years and she has yet to even meet his mom because he never invites her to his family events. Now, he’s mad at her because he finally invited her to something and she didn’t show up.

Who messed up here?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for not going to my boyfriend’s son’s graduation because I felt like an afterthought? I’ve been with my boyfriend for 3.5 years, but I’ve never been properly introduced to his family. About a year and a half in, I ended up planning a graduation party for his sister because their usual planners (his brother and wife) were on bad terms with the family. His older brother had the idea for the party, so he was told I’d be handling it—he was the only one who spoke to me at the event.

She really thinks her boyfriend should’ve introduced her to his family.

My boyfriend didn’t introduce me to anyone. When I asked why, he said it was my fault because I didn’t go around and introduce myself. Then he said I “wasn’t ready to be introduced” and that I knew it. That confused and hurt me, but I let it go.

He doesn’t invite her to his family events even though she invites him to hers.

A couple months later, I found out during a FaceTime that he was at his nephew’s graduation party—something I hadn’t even been told about. Still, I stayed quiet. Over time, he’s become deeply involved in my family. He comes to all our events, holidays, and even family road trips. I’ve also built a close relationship with his son—picking him up, spending time together, and supporting him like family.

There are even more things she’s not invited to.

Recently, his family took his mom out for her birthday and I wasn’t invited. I brushed it off. But then I heard him mention his son’s upcoming graduation. He never invited me, so just to mess with him, I joked that he better get me an invite.

She practically had to beg for an invitation.

He said he would—but as the day approached, nothing. The night before, I reminded him again, and one hour before the ceremony, he finally told me to come meet him. At that point, I felt like an afterthought and chose not to go.

She feels like an afterthought.

He’s now upset, saying I didn’t show up for him or his son, and that he wouldn’t have invited me if he didn’t want to. To be honest, I didn’t feel like I was genuinely welcome—I felt like he invited me last minute just to say he did. AITA for not going even though it could’ve been a chance to finally meet his mom and support his son?

I get how she feels. She was an afterthought. It’s weird that he doesn’t invite her to his family events when she invites him to all of her family events. She needs to make it clear that she wants to be invited and see if there’s an actual reason she’s not invited.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

