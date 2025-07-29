She Wanted To Have Her Wedding At Her Sister’s House, But Sis Says No Because The New Hubby Is Up To No Good

There are plenty of reasons you may not love your siblings-in-law that much. Political differences, bad attitudes, arson.

I guess maybe that last one isn’t all that common.

AITAH for refusing to let my sister host her wedding at my house because her partner is a criminal?

What kind of criminal, you ask?

So, my sister recently got engaged to someone that has a large criminal history involving arson (burnt down his neighbors shed in college), and burglary just a few years ago. I also have heard rumors of tax fraud. I believe he should stay away from my house and I don’t think he’s right for her and should be in jail (he won in court).

The “he won in court” bit is interesting, because it suggests maybe he was never convicted?

Of any of it?

Which really sheds some doubt on things.

She’s planning to have the wedding at my house because she wants a big family gathering by the nice pond we have, and I initially agreed without thinking, but now I’ve changed my mind. I told her I don’t want her to have her wedding at my place because I don’t support her partners choices, and I don’t want him near my house.

This isn’t proving a popular decision.

She said I’m being unreasonable and that it’s her special day, and I should just be happy for her. I feel like I’m entitled to set boundaries regarding who I want around my home. My husband is siding with her saying that we all make mistakes and his past actions don’t define him now but I still disagree with that point.

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

Pobody’s nerfect?

I mean, it is your house.

A LOT of burns going on here.

Like…a LOT of burns.

Just yikes all around.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.