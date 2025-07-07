Store Was Not Legally Allowed To Sell Alcohol After 8pm, But One Customer Seemed To Think All She Had To Do Was Enter The Store Before 8pm

Some people out there think the rules just don’t apply to them…

“But I was here early!” “While I was working at a grocery store some years ago, there was this one particular incident that happened on a day I was not at work myself, however I came there to shop.

Laws here make it so the sale of alcohol is forbidden after 8 pm, so the store would cover up the beer aisle and fridges. I came to the store about 7:55, and the incident happened from here.

A woman comes into the store with a shopping cart, and sees that my colleague is about to start covering the alcohol, but says nothing and grabs a 6 pack of beer. As the woman made her way around the store to the register, I was at self checkout minding my own business when I hear: “WHY. DID. YOU. CLOSE. THE. ALCOHOL. SALE. SO EARLY!” Followed by: “I WAS HERE 7 MINUTES BEFORE! SCAN IT!” (She had brought a 6 pack of beer, which won’t scan in no matter what since it was now 8:03pm) “I WAS HERE BEFORE IT CLOSED! LET ME BUY IT!” yeah, you get the picture. My colleague at the register got more and more tilted and started talking back, not sure what he said since he was much quieter.

Suddenly the woman starts addressing other customers “I WAS HERE BEFORE 8, SO I SHOULD BE ABLE TO BUY THIS, RIGHT?” (Insert cricket noises) She pays for some stuff and then runs outside the store entrance and calls someone. I am on my way out of the store at that point and hear her talking. “CHECK THE CLOCK, I WAS HERE EARLY!” “THESE IDIOTS TOLD ME IT WAS CLOSED BUT I WAS EEEEARLLYYYYY”.

Then she finally goes back inside and screams at my colleague “YOU *******.” Not sure what happened afterwards as I was on my way home. Man, alcoholism sure is something eh?”

Sorry…rules are rules!

