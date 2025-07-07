Teen Feels Ambushed By Stepmother’s Constant Cleaning Requests, So Now She Is Staying With Her Older Sister

Is it a stepmother’s right to ask their stepchild to do chores? What about every two hours as this Redditor claims?

AITAH for telling my dad i didn’t like his new wife? So I (17F) have 2 sisters Gabi (24F) and Amili (27F). Our mother passed away 8 years ago, and my dad (54M) finally decided he wanted to remarry.

He met this woman, (46F) on a dating app, who I won’t say her name. They met up and got to know each other probably 7 months ago, and 2 months ago my dad proposed to her. Obviously, me and my sisters thought he was rushing things and told him that he had to take things slow, especially since they literally met only 7 months ago.

He said that he hasn’t been this happy in a long time and that he wanted to get married as soon as possible and that his fiancée wanted the same thing as well. Me and my sisters thought that he really was happy, and we finally came to terms that they really were engaged and soon the wedding would happen. The wedding day came, and they had they’re honeymoon and all was good, until his new wife started acting like a total jerk.

So, basically, after they’re honeymoon she started living with me and my dad obviously, since my sisters moved out of the house. My dad’s wife would always boss me around and tell me what to do like “go clean the dishes,” or “go clean the living room.”

I mean these are basic things that need to be done, and I don’t really mind doing them, but not when every 2 freaking hours she would find something for me to do. For example, she literally told me to go clean out her closet and fold her clothes. Obviously, I said no because why the helly am I doing that💀 She then started complaining and saying that I have no respect for her when all day I do chores that she should’ve been doing instead. I told my sisters about this, and they said that it only happened one time, so it doesn’t really matter.

But, tell me why she literally told me to clean out the fridge and clean it. EXCUSE ME, WHY AM I DOING THAT. Like, no, thanks, I’m not doing that. I literally told her that, and she started complaining AGAIN about how “disrespectful” I am. I told my sisters about that as well, and they said that they’ll talk to her. So, Gabi came and confronted her, but then she decided to cry to my dad as if he would take her side, which he did like smh😔

Anyway, he took her side and started yelling at me and my sister and said that we weren’t making her feel welcome, even though all we’ve been doing is be nice to her. For some reason, my dad thought it was a good idea to start yelling at me and call me names, which is diabolical because why is he defending a women he met not even 8 months ago.

I started yelling back obviously and, in the midst of the argument, I said that I didn’t even like her from the beginning. My dad and his wife went absolutely crazy and started yelling at me as if I committed murder. My sister Gabi lives in an apartment, and my sister thought it’s better if I go stay with her until the issue is resolved. My dad hasn’t talked to me, and I really don’t know if I’m in the wrong or not. So, the question still remains…AITAH?

