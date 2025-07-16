Couple Is Struggling To Make A Plan To Buy A House, But One Short Conversation Has Put The Whole Thing In Jeopardy

You may have heard tale of an ancient ritual once known as “buying a home.”

AITA for telling my husband’s brother about a private conversation my husband had with his dad? Context: me (24f) and my husband (26m) are trying to buy a house. Because of the economy, most of the money is coming from his grandma’s inheritance. She left behind a house, which my husband’s dad is selling, to then split the money between my husband and his 2 siblings, which is what she wanted, but was not written in the will. The house we are buying is (fake numbers) around 150k, with 100k of the money coming from my husband’s grandma’s inheritance.

The inheritance won’t cover the price of the house.

I am contributing 15k, and we are both saving to cover the costs of renovations. Because we both live in an HCOL area, we don’t really have any other money to put into it, but we are trying to save as much as possible. We are wanting to move to a much lower COL area so once we live there we will be saving even more money.

We asked our parents for loans for the remaining amount, because we can pay them off within about 5 years.

My husband’s pitch to his dad for the loan only included the repayment that my husband can do, not my contribution, because his dad doesn’t want to me to be involved (for misogynistic reasons in my opinion). Even though I am contributing to the house payment as well, only my husband’s name will be on the title because I am not yet a citizen of the country we are buying in, but he is. He initially had a conversation with his dad, who said no to giving us the loan (I want to point out that he VERY well off), because he wanted it to be a ‘learning experience’. I also asked my parents, who basically said they would, but only if their LLC owned a percentage of the house. We aren’t sure if we are going to agree to this.

The problem comes in, that a few days ago, my husband’s brother (20m) popped round to pick something up while my husband was out of town. We had a legit 3 minute conversation, where he asked about the move. I told him that we were trying to buy the house and asked his dad for a loan but he said no. That was literally the whole conversation.

After that, husband’s brother went to see his dad and mentioned what I told him. Husband’s dad then berated my husband, and said that I should not have spoken to husband’s brother about something that was a private conversation between the two of them. He also threatened to no longer give my husband the inheritance money.

In my opinion, his dad is in the wrong. Yes, the conversation was just between the two of them, but I am involved in this house, and we are buying it together. Also, I didn’t badmouth his dad at all, I just said we asked for a loan and he said no. My husband is now really mad at me for messing with family dynamics, and is really worried that he won’t get the inheritance anymore. In hindsight, I shouldn’t have told his brother about it, but I don’t think I said anything bad. I think it boils down to his dad not seeing me as a person involved in buying the house, and thinking that it is just between the two of them. So, AITA?

