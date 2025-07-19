This Doctor Said That the Toilet Paper You’re Using Might Be Toxic. – ‘They use formaldehyde. You know how toxic that is?’

Oh, this is just GREAT.

A doctor named Daniel took to TikTok to warn viewers about something we all use: toilet paper.

Daniel told viewers that toilet paper is “one of the most toxic things that goes right into our bloodstream” and he explained why.

He started by saying that toilet paper has chlorine in it, which he calls “poison.”

The doctor added that using toilet paper can cause a chemical reaction that can produce dioxins, which he calls “extremely toxic.”

Daniel continued, “And there’s one more problem in that process. To make this paper stronger when it gets wet, they use formaldehyde. You know how toxic that is? Those three toxins alone make this one of the most dangerous darn things we use.”

The doctor suggested that people use chlorine-free toilet paper to avoid any issues.

Great, now we have to worry about our toilet paper, too?

