July 19, 2025 at 2:48 pm

This Doctor Said That the Toilet Paper You’re Using Might Be Toxic. – ‘They use formaldehyde. You know how toxic that is?’

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about toilet paper

TikTok/@drpompawellness

Oh, this is just GREAT.

Are you ready to learn about yet another thing to worry about?!?!

Well, you’re in the right place!

A doctor named Daniel took to TikTok to warn viewers about something we all use: toilet paper.

man sitting on a toilet

TikTok/@drpompawellness

Daniel told viewers that toilet paper is “one of the most toxic things that goes right into our bloodstream” and he explained why.

He started by saying that toilet paper has chlorine in it, which he calls “poison.”

The doctor added that using toilet paper can cause a chemical reaction that can produce dioxins, which he calls “extremely toxic.”

man talking about toilet paper

TikTok/@drpompawellness

Daniel continued, “And there’s one more problem in that process. To make this paper stronger when it gets wet, they use formaldehyde. You know how toxic that is? Those three toxins alone make this one of the most dangerous darn things we use.”

The doctor suggested that people use chlorine-free toilet paper to avoid any issues.

man talking about toxic toilet paper

TikTok/@drpompawellness

Take a look at the video.

@drpompawellness

Your Toilet Paper Is Toxic! 🚨

♬ original sound – Dr. Pompa Wellness

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 9.46.52 AM This Doctor Said That the Toilet Paper Youre Using Might Be Toxic. They use formaldehyde. You know how toxic that is?

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 9.47.04 AM This Doctor Said That the Toilet Paper Youre Using Might Be Toxic. They use formaldehyde. You know how toxic that is?

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 9.47.15 AM This Doctor Said That the Toilet Paper Youre Using Might Be Toxic. They use formaldehyde. You know how toxic that is?

Great, now we have to worry about our toilet paper, too?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter