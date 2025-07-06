Grandson Wants To Bring His Girlfriend On A Trip With His Grandmother, But Grandma Isn’t Offering To Foot The Bill

Intergenerational bonds are rare and adorable.

In this story, a grandparent and grandchild share a connection… but should that extend to the kid’s girlfriend too?

Let’s check it out.

AITA for not offering to pay for my grandchild’s “plus one?” I’m taking my 16yo grandson to an event this weekend.

Adorable. What could possibly sour this wholesome tale?

It’s been planned since last year. I pay for tickets, gas (2 hours each way), food, drinks, and give him spending $$$. He’s a great kid, really he is. We attended this event last year and had a wonderful time.

Oh my gosh it’s just getting cuter, let’s rip off the bandaid.

Last night he texted and asked me if his girlfriend could come. I replied I would need her parents’ permission, name, and phone number. No reply.

Not so bad. Cold shoulder or lapse in texting etiquette.

Then I added, the tickets are xx and she would need her own spending money. (I’ve already purchased our tickets.) Still no reply from my grandson.

Harsh, leaving Grandma on read.

Did I overstep? Or did he?

Let’s see what the comments think of this one.

This person agrees with, diagnosis: adorable.

Someone else says no one sucks here.

This person says give it time.

Another poster says everyone is being reasonable here.

This person says she has been generous enough.

This kid was grandfathered in, but his girlfriend has to pay up!

No one was wrong in this one.

