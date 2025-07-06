Employee Was Instructed To Attach A Zip File As Evidence For Every N/A Answer He Made, So He Did Even If It Meant Attaching The Same File 200 Times

Some questionnaires can be unreasonably demanding.

This man was answering cybersecurity questionnaires from third-party vendors.

However, the system wouldn’t allow simple “N/A” answers.

For every “N/A,” he should attach a .zip file as evidence.

So, he came up with a brilliantly petty workaround.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Customer Security Questions One part of my job is answering customer questions about Cybersecurity. And lately, we are getting a ton of these from 3rd parties on behalf of our customers. Many of these third party systems do not accept “N/A” answers. Even when it really is not applicable.

This was going to get needlessly complicated.

I recently completed a batch of them with a ton of “N/A” answers. However, for each “N/A” answer, I was required to upload evidence of why it is “N/A.” And only .zip files were accepted as evidence. I was also instructed to upload each Zip file securely, whatever that means.

So, he created a document file that only says “Not Applicable.”

I created a text document that simply says N/A, saved it, zipped it, and password protected the zip file. I put the password in the comment section for each question. I really hope the reviewer likes downloading about 200 zip files. And opening them to confirm that each answer is indeed “Not Applicable.”

LOL. Genius, right? Let’s check out what others have to say about this.

This person shares a valid point.

Here’s another opinion from this one.

LOL. This user shares a similar experience.

This one says they would do the same.

And finally, another quick story from this user.

Sometimes, the best proof of nothing is really nothing.

How exhausting.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.