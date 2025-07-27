Trader Joe’s Customer Said She Didn’t Want To Buy The Whole Variety Pack, And She Says You’re Allowed To Mix And Match At The Store
by Ben Auxier
Shrinkflation has been an – ironically – growing problem recently, but two can play at that game.
What if instead of buying less for the same, I wanna buy less than you’re selling for less? Huh? What about that?
What if I pull something like TikTok user @samalexandria:
“This is probably one of my favorite parts of Trader Joe’s is being able to grab what you want out of a six pack or a 12 pack 16 pack, whatever the case may be.”
“Cause the tropical ones are good. I don’t want the whole box though.”
“I got the mango ones too.”
@samalexandria
Got in & got out of Trader Joe’s this morning! Y’all want a haul? #traderjoes #hacks
The comments joined in to help:
Oh no!
But seriously, is this real or not?
I cannot tell what’s going on.
I’m not gonna risk it.
