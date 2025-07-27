Trader Joe’s Customer Said She Didn’t Want To Buy The Whole Variety Pack, And She Says You’re Allowed To Mix And Match At The Store

Shrinkflation has been an – ironically – growing problem recently, but two can play at that game.

What if instead of buying less for the same, I wanna buy less than you’re selling for less? Huh? What about that?

What if I pull something like TikTok user @samalexandria:

“This is probably one of my favorite parts of Trader Joe’s is being able to grab what you want out of a six pack or a 12 pack 16 pack, whatever the case may be.”

“Cause the tropical ones are good. I don’t want the whole box though.”

“I got the mango ones too.”

The comments joined in to help:

Oh no!

But seriously, is this real or not?

I cannot tell what’s going on.

I’m not gonna risk it.

