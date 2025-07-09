Uncle Followed His Nephews’ Gift Requests To The Letter, But His Brother Blamed Him For Favoritism Anyway

Navigating fairness between children is a minefield, even when you follow instructions to the letter.

So when an uncle returned from a trip with the exact gifts his nephews requested, he didn’t expect to be scolded by his brother for favoritism.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for getting one of my nephews ‘less special’ gifts than the others? I (36M) have three nephews. ‘Albert’ (14) is my sister’s son. ‘Nathan’ (14) and ‘Sam’ (12) are my brother’s. A week ago, I went on a holiday in Europe. Asked the kids what they wanted.

His nephews gave him a very clear wishlist.

Albert wanted an official cap from his favourite football club, Nathan some chocolate not available in our country, and Sam a couple of museum guidebooks. I managed to get all the items.

But someone wasn’t happy.

My brother was not pleased, though. He said it could upset Sam to see the others get more special gifts, and I could have gotten him something extra not on the list. AITA?

His brother saw imbalance, but he was just follow his nephews’ request.

What did Reddit think?

It sounds to this commenter like his brother is thinking more about himself than he is about his sons.

This user thinks this uncle went above and beyond for his nephews.

Are the gifts really for the kids?

Not your gift, not your opinion!

It’s unreal how he could do everything right and still get blamed.

No good deed goes uncriticized by nit-picky families.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.