Waitress Doesn’t Like It When Customers Stack Plates At Their Tables For Her

I’ve always been under the impression that servers liked it when you stack plates to help them out…but I guess I’ve been wrong the whole time!

A waitress named Brooke posted a video on TikTok and got real with viewers about how she feels about this subject.

Brooke said that when customers stack plates to have their tables cleared, it only makes her job more difficult.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I hate it. I have my very specific way I clean off the plates.”

Well, now we know!

Here’s the video.

i hate it. i have my very specific way i clean off the plates 🥲#fyp #resturaunt #busser #resturauntbusiness

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual weighed in.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

I bet you thought servers like when did you this, didn’t you?

