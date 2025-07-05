Girlfriend Goes Through Her Boyfriend’s Phone And Finds Out He’s Cheating, But Some Friends Blame Her Snooping For Ruining The Relationship

Nobody wants to find out that their partner is cheating on them.

AITA for going through my boyfriend’s phone after I caught him lying and finding out he cheated? So, I (27F) have been with my boyfriend (29M) for almost 4 years. We live together, we’ve talked about marriage and starting a family. Like, this was supposed to be my person.

The last few months though, things started to feel off. He was coming home later, suddenly very protective over his phone, barely touched me anymore. I asked him a few times if something was going on and he kept saying he was just “stressed from work” or “tired.” The part that’s probably going to make me the jerk here: I went through his phone.

I KNOW it’s a violation of trust, and I’m not proud of it. But something in my gut just wouldn’t let it go. And yeah—of course I found stuff. He’s been talking to this girl from his gym, calling her “babe,” sending her pics, telling her he “wishes he was in her bed instead.” It wasn’t just flirting. They met up. I saw the hotel booking. The Uber receipts. It was all there.

When I confronted him, he didn’t even deny it. He just looked at me and said, “I knew you were going to find out eventually.” Like it was inevitable?? Like cheating on me was a given?? He also had the audacity to say that I “pushed him away” and that he “has needs” and “you weren’t the same anymore.” Whatever the heck that means.

Anyway, I packed a bag and left that night. I’m staying with my sister. Here’s where I might actually be the AH though: our friends are kinda split. Some say I had every right to go through his phone if I suspected something, others say I crossed a line and that “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

One even said I “ruined the relationship by not trusting him.” Like… he cheated. But now I’m the one second-guessing everything. So… AITA for going through his phone and blowing it all up?

