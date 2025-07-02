Wife Finds Out Her Husband Kept Seeing His Old Girlfriend, And Now He Wants To Move To The Same Town As The Side Chick

Texas might be the Lone Star State.

But in this story, one woman tells her husband if he wants to go…he can go it alone.

Let’s find out why.

AITA for not wanting to live in the same state as my husband’s mistress A little background…6 years ago my husband had a girlfriend during a period that we were separated. They ended up breaking up because she moved to Texas. They’re both military and she got orders and he couldn’t follow.

Not sure how to feel about that. Sad? Glad? Mad? Let’s find out.

I didn’t know about her until this year. I found messages between them, one of which he has said, “I’ve never felt as loved as I did in your arms.” Seeing as we’ve been married 15 years with a couple short breaks due to his cheating, I was shocked he actually could love someone.

Ouch. This doesn’t sound like marital bliss.

When confronted he explained their history, and told me they’d kept a long distance relationship going despite me thinking we were good and her having a boyfriend. He had just received orders to Texas when I found this and when he told me she lived in the city we were moving to… I told him I couldn’t do it.

Fair enough. Will he accept?

He tried to assure me, I’m the only one for him yadda yadda…and he doesn’t want to be with her. AITA for not wanting to be here?

Hm, I mean, I’d say don’t mess with Texas.

What do the comments say?

This person says, Texas is not the problem.

Someone else says, haters gonna hate, cheaters gonna cheat.

This person says, D-I-V-O-R-C-E.

One poster offers some tough love.

Another says, love yourself.

Everything’s bigger in Texas… even marital woes.

This woman has put up with more than enough.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.