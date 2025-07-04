Woman And Her Friend Were Talking About Being Roommates, But Her Friend Bought A House In A Boring Location And She’s Rethinking The Whole Thing

As someone who has moved, on average, probably once every 2 years my entire adult life, I can tell you that looking for just the right place is a headache.

Sometimes you get lucky. Other times you feel INSTANT REGRET.

The person in this story was going to move in with her friend, but her friend picked a house in a location she doesn’t like.

Should she still move in? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not moving in with my friend quick enough? So me and my friend have been talking about moving in together for a while now, a couple months shy of a year. He and I live in different cities about 30 mins away from each other. We both don’t like each other’s cities. So we started looking for apartments in the middle of us. The problem is we both have dogs and hers is a pit so we were struggling finding a place. We found one place that seemed meh but acceptable and it was halfway in between us.

So did they move into the meh place short term? Nope.

Well then she started talking about buying a house. More freedom and we don’t have to deal with a landlord. I had just lost my job and she was like perfect you can just get a job in my town. And I was like eh i’d rather not since my whole life (family, partner and friends) are in my town I’d still like to find a place halfway.

Jobs are making this situation all kinds of complicated.

Well then I got a job in my town that I love. But she has TWO jobs in her town and her family is there so she said she was gonna look in her town in the past that’s closest to me. Then one day she’s like “JUST PUT IN AN OFFER ON A HOUSE LOL” and I’m like oh wow bold play. The house was 35 mins from my town and 45 mins away from my job.

This seems like a lot happening very fast.

She got the house and I’m dragging my feet bc I don’t want to make that move and be that far from everything that I love but like she also did buy a house..which will probably make things easier for us? But the rent is going to be more expensive than I pay now, the space is smaller and I hate her decor style lol.

But now she’s being passive aggressive because I’m dragging my feet and I’m torn bc she like bought a house “for us” but every about it feels like a negative for me. So AITA for not being appreciative that she got a house?

It doesn’t sound like this house is halfway between them like they originally discussed, so it’s not going to work.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

This is clearly not going to go well.

It’s her house.

Like, for real.

If you truly feel that living somewhere is going to cause you more problems than it solves, that’s all you need to know.

