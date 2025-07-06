Woman Refused To Believe He Didn’t Work At Walgreens, But She Kept Pressing Him For Answers Until He Finally Gave In

Some people don’t care what you say. They just want what they want.

Imagine you were shopping for candy when a stranger started demanding help with sale prices.

You politely explain you don’t work there more than once, but they just won’t drop it.

Would you cave in to make it stop?

Or would you simply walk away?

In today’s story, one Walgreens shopper encounters this very scenario and is amazed at how far this lady goes.

Here’s how it all went down.

It was clear I didn’t work there but the lady insisted. Yesterday, I was in Walgreens perusing the candy aisle, and this middle-aged woman came up to me and started badgering me about the sale prices. I calmly explained to her that I do not work here, and it would be best for you to find an employee. Keep in mind that this Walgreens was completely empty.

She would not leave him alone.

There were no Employees present in the store. Not that I could find, at least. She continued to badger and harass me until she got a satisfactory answer to her liking. I must’ve said that I don’t work here about 20 times. Ultimately, the nerve of some people to essentially harass others to get their way is jarring and unsettling. It’s unfortunate. Common sense is not something that most people subscribe to in our society.

Wow! You would think she heard him one of those times.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

This person would’ve let her ask a few times only.

Here’s someone who would’ve walked away faster.

According to this person, their niceness wears off quickly in public.

For this person, getting rude with the woman is acceptable after the fourth time.

Candy definitely isn’t that important.

He should’ve walked away and spared himself the headache.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.