Woman Sings Her Husband’s Praises, But There’s One Thing He Does That Annoys Her, So She Makes A Game Out Of It

Even in great marriages where couples really seem to appreciate each other, there are still things that tend to get on each spouse’s nerves.

When these issues present themselves, you have a couple options. The healthy option is to work it out or talk it out. Sometimes couples resort to fighting about it.

But in this story, one wife just finds a way to deal with one of her husband’s quirks by doing something that makes her laugh.

Let’s see what she does…

Not really revenge, just makes me laugh when I do it My husband is a wonderful person and my best friend and I’ve never had a reason to seek ‘revenge’ on him. Tbh he does most of the cooking and cleaning and I feel guilty sometimes but he apparently likes it and I’m trying to be more helpful around the house.

She has a little fun when it comes to the toilet paper.

Anyway, sometimes when he uses the rest of the toilet paper and needs to get another one he’ll just perch it on the holder and leave it. Whenever he does this I’ll go and grab one or two extra rolls, put one on the holder and leave the rest on the back of the toilet. I do this because it amuses me. My high score is five.

That’s funny! It sounds like this couple has a great marriage.

