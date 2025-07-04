Woman Was Shamed For Vomiting In Public, So She Confronted The Mean Strangers And Watched Them Run
by Heide Lazaro
Freepik/Reddit
You never really know what someone else is going through.
If you were in a public restroom and heard someone else throwing up, would you assume that they were sick and leave them alone, or would you make snarky comments about them?
This woman is taking medication for a painful infection, and the medication can make her throw up.
She had no choice but to go grocery shopping anyway, and when she had to run to restroom to throw up, another woman decided to criticize her.
Let’s see how she put this woman in her place.
Read the full story below for all the details.
Public restroom pettiness
Last week, I developed an infection.
It’s a relatively rare internal infection.
Fortunately, it’s easily tradable but requires a very specific antibiotic.
Unfortunately, this particular antibiotic makes everyone who takes it sick. Like throwing up and constantly sick.
This woman went to Walmart despite feeling sick.
I am a widowed mom and I care for my elderly parents, so regardless of how sick I am, I don’t have the option of slowing down.
The end result is my nephew took me to Walmart today to do shopping.
Halfway through our shopping, I became very sick and had to run for public restrooms where I not only lost everything I’d been eating, but proceeded to turn my insides, inside out.
There was a mother and daughter inside the public restroom while she was vomiting.
Vomiting in a public restroom is absolutely gross, both for the person vomiting and for everyone else in the public restroom.
Normally, in between, I would have been apologizing and assuring people that I was not contagious, but there were only two other people in the restroom, a mother and a daughter who sounded about 11- or 12-ish.
The mother started talking loudly and passing judgment about her.
As soon as I started puking, the mother started talking to her daughter loudly about “this is why you don’t grow up to be trash.”
Or “some people party all night Friday night, and then comes out hungover.”
And “disgusting people like that shouldn’t be out in public.”
And “if you’re going to get that drunk and puke, stay home.”
As she went out of the cubicle, she told them what she had and coughed at them.
They finished using the restroom long before me, but they continued to stand by the sinks to make snarky judgmental comments.
So, when I finally came out of the stall, I said:
“Just so you know, I’m not drunk. I just have norovirus.”
And then I coughed on them.
They literally ran out of the bathroom.
LOL! That was petty indeed. Let's see what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here's another honest opinion from this person.
This person shares a winning response.
Ask very nicely, says this person.
And lastly, people are suggesting to use chemo as the reason.
Don’t judge too quickly if you’re not prepared to accept the truth!
