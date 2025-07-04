Woman Watched Her Dad And Brother Mess Up The Garage Over And Over Again, So She Came Up With A Foolproof Solution
Sometimes, the best way to fix chaos is to step away from it.
If your dad’s idea of organizing was making a mess, would you keep searching for what you needed in the mess or come up with a way to keep the things you really needed far away from your dad?
This woman has observed how her dad tears apart the entire garage just to look for his tools. Then he would put them back in a really disorganized way.
When her equally chaotic brother moved in, the garage turned into a constant battleground, so she made a smart move to avoid the chaos.
Read the story below to find out what she did.
Mess up the garage so I can’t find the right tool? You will reap what you sow.
My dad is horrible at keeping things organized for various reasons, and he has always been this way.
Not only that, when he can’t find something, he refuses to wait for help.
Even when it’s not urgent, he panics and tears everything apart.
This woman knows exactly how her dad organizes and messes up their garage.
More than 5 times, he has completely ripped the place apart after someone has spent precious time organizing.
When he does organize things, he completely destructs anything that is still organized, and then misplaces and mixes things up, even if he had been told not to touch it.
She would simply buy new tools because everything else has disappeared.
This means that he destroys all organization, and I often have to hunt for tools I need.
Sometimes, I buy tools I know we already have because he has disappeared them god knows where.
It’s to the point where it’s futile for me to organize, and my most beloved tools are now in my closet.
Now, her brother, Tim, has moved in.
Enter my brother, Tim, who has just moved in.
Shortly before Tim moved in, dad organized the garage in the fashion he does, but Tim is my father’s son, and, in the fashion of dad, promplty deorganized the garage.
He reogranized it, also in the fashion of Dad. LOL.
And her dad and Tim are now trapped in a cycle of organizing and messing up the garage!
Then, Dad needed a tool and couldn’t find it, so he deorganized Tim’s organization.
Now, Dad and Tim are locked in a cycle of deorganizing and reorganizing the garage, and no one can find anything except me, because I’ve locked my tools in my closet where neither of them can touch them, and they will remain orderly.
If you want something done right, you might as well do it yourself.
