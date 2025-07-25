Young Woman With Autism Was Disrespectful To Co-Workers And Customers, So This Man Had No Choice But To Fire Her

Most people with autism are perfectly capable to join the work force, but they can’t assume that being autistic means they can be rude at work and get away with it.

This man had a young woman with autism work under his management, but she was disrespectful to and cussing at co-workers and customers.

He had to fire her, but he’s worried that decision will backfire on him.

AITAH for firing this employee? I’m a general manager at McDonald’s. And a 19-year-old young woman with autism worked there for two months, and she been having breakdowns and such. I kept sending her home early.

This man wanted to give the woman with autism comfortable tasks.

All she does is cook fries. I wanted to put her in a position where she is comfortable. I try to work with everyone’s needs. I told her to stock the sauces we use for nuggets.

But she cursed at everyone, including a child customer.

And she went off on everyone, including me. She was cussing where the customers can hear, and she cussed out a child when the boy was asking her for ketchup. And it was my last straw with her.

The parent complained.

Next day, I told her not to clock in and asked her to come talk to me. I terminated her for being disrespectful and for cussing at a child because the parent wrote a complaint. Her mother came in yelling at me and threatening to sue this place. She told me, “I hope you get fired as well for discrimination.”

And he fired her for being disrespectful.

I didn’t fire her for being autistic. I fired her for being disrespectful for coworkers and customers and because she was using bad languages.

He has a son with special needs, too.

I have a special needs son. He is wheelchair bound, epileptic, and on a feeding tube. I do Door Dash/Uber Eats on the side so my wife can stay home with him and my oldest son. I have 2 children.

It’s hard for him to find another job.

I have a degree in liberal arts. I’m having a hard time finding a job that fits that degree, so I moved up a few times at this company.

And he can’t lose his job over something like this.

I started out at 16 as a crew member, and I’m 28 now and a general manager. I can’t lose my job over this. AITA for firing someone who has special needs for being disrespectful?

Being autistic is not an excuse to cuss out customers!

Autism is not an excuse to be rude.

