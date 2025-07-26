A Friend With Benefits Started A Mean Rumor, So She Got Revenge By Planting Something Stinky In His Closet

Rumors can be red hot or ice cold. And they can either traumatize people or make for a good laugh.

In this story, a fishy rumor calls for some fishy revenge, but will it end in trauma or a good laugh?

Let’s see if this guy will take the bait…

I put a fish in his closet Once in high school, a friend with benefits told people I smelled like fish… in a sensitive area. So I call a friend who fished a lot.

I ask if he has any lying around. He said, “I’ve got one in an ice chest that’s been there all summer.” (We’re in Texas heat and it’s August mind you).

The fish is the ultimate prank.

So I swing by and have a girlfriend use a rake to scoop it into a Walmart bag (then several more). At this point the fish is completely covered in maggots and is mostly devoured. Anyways I call up the friend with benefits and tell him I want to come over. When he goes to the bathroom (before we do anything) I throw the bag o’ fish in his closet and leave.

We were totally cool after this too. Laughed about it. We didn’t continue to hook up though 🤣

He fell for it, hookup, line and sinker…

How do the comments on Reddit feel about this not-so-fresh catch?

One person says, good everyone took this lightly.

Another person is confused because fish don’t wear clothes.

Someone else says they can practically smell it from here…

Another person sums it up in one word: “Yuck.”

Here’s a maxim to live by:

You can fish it out, but you can’t take it.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.