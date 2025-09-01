A Customer Insisted He Mow Their Lawn While It Was Still Wet, So He Did And It Looked Like A Hack Job For The Whole Neighborhood To See

Working for people who refuse to listen can lead to some ugly results.

What would you do if a client demanded you mow their lawn right after it rained, even though you knew it would look terrible?

Would you refuse and risk losing their business?

Or would you do exactly what they want and let them see for themselves why it was a bad idea?

In the following story, one teen finds himself facing this very decision and opts to make the customer happy.

Here’s how it all played out.

Mow your lawn wet? Okay, enjoy the look when it dries. I had a pretty successful lawn mowing hustle in high school, with enough regulars for a decent income. Sometimes, it just rains every inconvenient day, and lawns get longer and longer. Most customers understand that they need to be patient and wait until it’s dry enough to mow, but not this one guy. He was on the cutting edge of impatience, and in a ‘mowment’ of dullness, he insisted I come and “deal with this” because it was too long, even though it had continued to rain even on the same day.

He tried to warn the guy, but he wouldn’t listen.

I told him this was not going to go well, but he insisted, so I got out there and did the best I could, with wet, soggy grass clumping up all over the place. If you know anything about this, you know that mowing thick, wet grass with a push mower tends to just lay the grass over and not really cut it, so you can imagine what it looked like after two dry days. The house was on a busy corner of the neighborhood, so until I could get there a week later, it looked like a troop of drunken monkeys had attacked his lawn with scissors. It looked much worse than if he’d just waited until it was dry. The only thing I felt bad about was that everyone knew that was my work, so I made sure to make it look super nice as soon as I could do it properly.

Yikes! Bet the guy didn’t do that again.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

This reader mentions the constant rain in the Pacific Northwest.

Perhaps he did.

This reader brings all the puns.

The point is there, but it doesn’t seem like that’s what happened here.

The customer is always right, except in this case, he wasn’t.

It happens.

