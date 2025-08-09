August 9, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Homeowner Couldn’t Get Her Samsung Dryer To Turn Off. – ‘There’s no lights. No lights on.’

by Matthew Gilligan

What are you supposed to do when an appliance in your home simply WON’T SHUT OFF?

Yeah, that’s a tough one…

But it happened to a woman named Marina and she posted a video on TikTok to show folks what was going on.

Marina asked viewers, “Has anyone experienced this with a Samsung dryer?”

The TikTokker tried to turn the machine off, but it kept running.

She said, “There’s no lights. No lights on.”

Marina opened the dryer to try to get it to shut off, and then turned it back on and shut the door.

She said, “Usually I have to press Start but look…”

When Marina shut the door, the dryer started right back up again and it still wouldn’t shut off when she pressed the Power button.

Frustrated, she said, “It’s still going!”

Check out the video.

@marina_faye

WHAT IS GOING ON?!?! #samsung #samsungdryer

♬ original sound – Marina Rice

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

They don’t make appliances like they used to, huh?

