A Male Co-Worker Asked Her An Uncomfortable Question, So She Started Digging And Found Out How Gross He Was. – ‘I later investigated and found his Facebook.’

As far as I’m concerned, men and women should just mind their own business in the workplace, be respectful, do their jobs, and go home.

That’s it!

Because if you don’t…things can get complicated…and sometimes they can get ugly!

A TikTokker named Ali’i posted a video and explained why an interaction with a male co-worker made her uncomfortable.

The video shows Ali’i and her co-worker’s shadows and the man asked her, “Let’s say if I was single: you would’ve dated me or nah?”

The TikTokker provided more information in the video’s caption.

She said the man asked her, “Okay, if I was your age and never had a wife, how about that?”

Ali’i said she ran to a bathroom to get away from her co-worker.

She added in the caption, “I later investigated and found his Facebook, only to see a post made an hour after we left work, dedicated to his wife because it was their proposal anniversary. Men make me so sick.”

Here’s the video.

@malliinao i was like “what are you even asking- you’re married and ran inside” he had a follow up question and asked “okay if i was your age and never had a wife, how ab that?” I RAN TO THE RESTROOM BCS WHAT? i later investigated and found his facebook, only to see a post made an hour after we left work, dedicated to his wife bcs it was their proposal anniversary. men make me so sick #creepycoworker #cheaters #fyp ♬ original sound – ali’i

This guy was definitely out of line!

