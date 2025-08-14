A Mom Of A Teenager Asks For A Manager Because A Cashier Wouldn’t Let Her Buy Her Teenager Liquor

Lots of moms fight for their children.

Different Business

I was working as a night manager in a supermarket. In the same building was a liquor store. Technically we are owned by the same company but we are still different businesses, we have no say in them nor they in us. The service desk called me because a lady was demanding to speak to the manager, so I come down and immediately notice she is ticked. I ask if I can help.

She tells me I must go into the liquor store and force them to serve her. I told her it was a different store I wasn’t their manager and I could not do that. She said we are the same building I said ‘Yes, but not every store in a shopping centre can control what other stores do.’ She started getting even angrier, told me she was going to call head office, so I told her I’d give her the number. Then she told me if I didn’t go in there and force him to serve her she would call the police. I told her go ahead, there is nothing at all I can do. She stormed out abusing both stores.

I went into the liquor store to ask what happened. She had been standing at the counter and 2 young girls (about 16) walked up to the counter put some alcohol on it and told her mother ‘This is what WE want.’

The staff member told her he can’t sell her alcohol knowing it was going to an underage drinker and told her he could and would get fired and possibly fined ($5,000 for an individual here). She claimed she could by it for her daughter because she’s her mum. He again told her he wouldn’t sell it to her. So she came to yell at me. I’d love to know what she was planning on telling the police ?

‘This man won’t sell me alcohol to give to my underage daughter and her friend!’

