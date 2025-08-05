A Patient Said A Doctor Wouldn’t Take Care Of Her Broken Arm Because She Was Crying

This really, really doesn’t sound good…

A TikTokker named Sarah posted a video on the social media platform and said that a doctor she had to deal with used “medical gaslighting” against her when she wanted to have her broken arm reset.

Sarah said, “Medical gaslighting is when you break your arm in half, and you go to the ER to get it set, and they call an orthopedic surgeon named Ricky. And Ricky says, ‘You know what, let’s have her wait. It’s a holiday weekend. We’ll have her wait three or four days. She’s fine. And they said are you sure? That’s a long time? He said, ‘Yeah it’s fine.'”

She continued, “You go in four days later with your arm in pieces, and he says, ‘Whoever approved of this that’s malpractice, I’ll tell you that.’ You know it’s him but you’re like okay, I’d love to get it reset. And you start crying because it’s really painful, and also because the malpractice thing was triggering and weird.”

Sarah added, “He says, ‘The fact you’re crying before I reset your arm shows me that you’re not the right person to get this reset here, so we’re just gonna schedule you for surgery.”

Sarah continued, “So I was like hey you know what, I’ve got my head entirely on me. I’m sorry for tearing up. I can totally handle getting my arm reset. I’m very strong. I’ve given birth unmedicated. I can totally handle this.”

And then he said it…

Sarah told viewers, “He goes on to say, ‘Birth’s not painful, birth is natural. This is a little painful and you’re crying before it event starts.I can’t work with you. So here’s your appointment. We don’t need a prep appointment cause you could have asked questions right now. So we’ll just see you there.”

She continued, “I said I don’t want surgery. How many people would need surgery with this break? And he said, ‘One percent of people need surgery, and you’re that one, because you already cried. He said it’s too bad you didn’t just get your arm reset at the ER, all this could’ve been avoided. But here we are.'”

The TikTokker then said, “So I get in the car and I drive to the ER and I get X-rays and get my arm reset. And they refer me to the same doctor and he won’t see me cause I didn’t get his fancy expensive surgery. That’s medical gaslighting and I think it’s misogyny. And I think it might also might be malpractice. America, baby.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

It sounds like she got some seriously horrible treatment.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.