A Patient Said Her Hair Extensions Were A Problem When She Had An MRI. – ‘I had to lay there for 26 minutes with my hair being pulled out of my head.’

Getting an MRI is scary enough, and now we have to worry about stuff like this?!?!

A woman named Savannah posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the extremely uncomfortable experience she had when she got an MRI.

Savannah told viewers, “Let me tell you something that they should they should talk to you about on an MRI.”

She continued, “They ask you all these questions like, ‘Do you have a pacemaker?’ ‘Do you have any metal rods or screws?’ ‘You got any type of implants?’ Yada, yada, yada. Okay, well, the one question that they did not ask me was, ‘Do you have fake hair or hair extensions or anything like that in your head?’”

Savannah said when she started to go through the MRI machine, her hair was being pulled. She told the technician and she was asked if she had hair extensions.

Savannah said she did and the technician asked her if she wouldn’t mind putting her hair up.

Savannah said, “And I’m like, ‘Hold it down? My head’s about to come off!’”

She continued, “She told me that it wasn’t going to get any stronger, and that if I could tolerate it, we’d be fine. So I had to lay there for 26 minutes with my hair being pulled out of my head. And that’s not the type of hair pulling I like, I tell you that.”

In the video’s caption, Savannah wrote, “Was unaware the extensions were metal! Was told they were plastic. So, y’all can chill on the comments about metal in an MRI machine! I know how magnets work, as far as I was concerned they were not metal.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@savysav55 Here’s a tip for the ladies, if you have hair extensions don’t get an MRI🤣**update video posted! Was unaware the extentions were metal guys! Was told they were plastic. So yall can chill on the comments about metal in an MRI machine! I know how magnets work..& as far as I was concerned they were not metal..🤣 #mri #fail #scared #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Savannah McAllister

That sounds pretty painful!

