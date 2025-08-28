A Popular “Jury Duty” Scam Is Going Around, And This Woman Reveals How It’s Done So You Don’t Fall Victim

The world is full of scammers, and this TikTok teacher almost fell for one.

The scam involves a scammer calling on the phone and posing as someone from the courts calling about jury duty. She explains what happened to her so you can avoid the same problem.

She starts her video while driving in her car, saying, “I want to bring some awareness to a scam that has been going around that I was was, like, almost victim to. So, I got a phone call, and it said no caller ID. That was my first red flag. Well, that person kept calling and calling and calling. Finally, I was like, ‘Hello?'”

She goes on to say what happened next, “They claimed to be with my local sheriff’s office for my county, and they had my name and my address, and they said that I failed to appear in front of a jury. And they talked about how I received the mail through certified mail, someone signed for it, and I had these citations for failure to appear in court and commitment to court order or something like that. He gave me a deputy’s badge number. And it was absurd.”

She continued with the story, “Like, he was so convincing. It was absolutely terrifying. But I was over here like, there is no way. I said I don’t trust you, and he said, ‘I can see why you’d think that’. Anywho. If you get a call for failure to appear for jury, it’s not real. It’s a scam. Hang up. The problem with what I got to, is with the no caller ID, I didn’t have any way to block the caller.”

She ended up calling the police department to confirm it wasn’t real.

She explains, “So, I ended up calling my local dispatch, like a non-emergency number. I said, hey I think I’m being scammed, not sure. And they are like ok. That is a scam. If you fail to appear, it will always come in the mail. We aren’t going to call you for that.”

