A Rude Customer Demanded To Be Helped First, So A Dunkin’ Donuts Worker Made Her Wait Until He Helped Everyone Else

To the Dunkin’ Employee in my Neighborhood. “I was trying to take advantage of the holiday weekend and get a bunch of house chores done. Mid-morning comes around and I’m getting hungry so I decide to grab me and my girl some Dunkin’ for breakfast. I place an order in the app to pick it up inside the store and when I get there it’s understandably slammed. I mean it’s 10 am on a holiday Sunday, so I definitely get it. I’m waiting by myself for a few minutes when this little older lady that was clearly ready to go to a pool party comes barging into the store.

And when I say barging in I mean this chick pushes the doors as hard as she can to she how far back they’d go while simultaneously shouting “my name’s Cara and I have a to-go order is it ready?” It was wild. No one was at the counter to see this (or so I thought) because all of the employees were literally running around working their ***** off. Cara sees this, clears her throat and waits maybe a solid 30 more seconds before going “excuse me? I placed a to-go order!” A few other customers trickle in, which one of the employees sees and comes to the counter. Cara was hovering over it and immediately repeats herself. The guy gets her name and everyone else’s, which by now there must have been 5 other customers. Now, I’m a quiet, non-confrontational dude so I just think ‘great, I’m gonna wait here another 10 minutes before I get my order.’ The employee barely turns around when Cara’s friend barges in as well and shouts in an annoyed tone “What is taking so long?” Cara seems to think that verbally antagonizing the staff would help and whines “No idea! Why would would they even have a to-go option on their app if we have to wait so long?” It wasn’t even 2 minutes for all of this to transpire. I was shook. It was like the lion, the witch, and the audacity of this *****. And since I was not in the mood to stir the pot, I silently took my loss and just hoped that this would all be over soon.

And it was….with a dash of revenge that was so petty that I couldn’t believe I witnessed it in real life. It was something that you come up with later that day in the shower when you’re trying to conceive all the different ways you really should’ve or wanted to respond when strangers act like jerks in front of your very eyes. But no, this suave guy reacted like it wasn’t his first rodeo. Because it clearly was not. Maybe a minute goes by and the same employee has a bunch of take out bags ready. He proceeds to call out my name first, then everyone else’s in order, except Cara’s. I get my bag and drink and hold the door for Tom the fireman who cheerfully bellows “thank you!” and the 4 other customers whose names I forgot.

If you guessed that by now Cara was livid and starting to yell, you’d be right! She was screaming, asking where her food was and the guy puts a cherry on top by saying with a smirk “yes ma’am, yours is coming up hot and ready next!” It was glorious. I laughed as I walked to my car and drove home. So whoever you are, if you’re reading this, thank you for making my morning. I’ll be sure to tip you personally next time I see you.”

Hopefully, she learned a lesson from this experience…

But she probably didn’t!

