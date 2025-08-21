A Shopper Said She Got A Gift Card To Sephora, But There Was No Money On It When She Tried To Use It
I’ve heard quite a few stories like this recently, so it must be happening A LOT.
I’m talking about people getting ripped off when they buy gift cards, and this time it happened to a TikTokker who posted a video about what happened to her.
The TikTokker said that her parents gave her a Sephora gift card and she decided to go shopping.
But when she went to check out at the store…there was a problem.
The cashier told the TikTokker that the gift card didn’t have any money on it.
A manager tried to help her out, but she gave the woman the same answer: there was no money on the gift card.
She told viewers, “She basically tells me that this has been happening a lot. It was very aggravating, very humbling, very unfortunate. Be warned.”
The TikTokker said that people shouldn’t deal with third-party sellers and should buy gift cards “straight from the source.”
Apparently Walgreens is supposed to help but I have not heard back from them yet :/
