A Shopper Saw An $80 Chocolate Bunny Locked Up At A Store
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this doesn’t say anything good about the state of the world, does it?
A woman named Mary took to TikTok and showed viewers what she saw in a store that gave her a pretty big shock.
Mary showed viewers some giant chocolate Lindt bunnies for sale…for $80 a pop!
She also showed folks that the giant bunnies had something peculiar on them…
In the video’s text overlay, Mary wrote, “They put anti-theft devices on their ridiculously priced $80 hollow chocolate bunnies.”
Good grief!
Check out the video.
@marykingyas
Now let’s see what TikTokkers said about this.
This viewer was shocked.
Another TikTok user spoke up.
And this viewer weighed in.
It’s official: we can’t have nice things anymore.
