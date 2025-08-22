August 22, 2025 at 2:49 pm

A Shopper Saw An $80 Chocolate Bunny Locked Up At A Store

by Matthew Gilligan

chocolate bunny in a store

TikTok/@marykingyas

Well, this doesn’t say anything good about the state of the world, does it?

A woman named Mary took to TikTok and showed viewers what she saw in a store that gave her a pretty big shock.

a chocolate bunny for sale

TikTok/@marykingyas

Mary showed viewers some giant chocolate Lindt bunnies for sale…for $80 a pop!

She also showed folks that the giant bunnies had something peculiar on them…

price tag for a chocolate bunny

TikTok/@marykingyas

In the video’s text overlay, Mary wrote, “They put anti-theft devices on their ridiculously priced $80 hollow chocolate bunnies.”

Good grief!

chocolate bunny on a shelf

TikTok/@marykingyas

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers said about this.

This viewer was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 6.58.28 PM A Shopper Saw An $80 Chocolate Bunny Locked Up At A Store

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 6.58.37 PM A Shopper Saw An $80 Chocolate Bunny Locked Up At A Store

And this viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 6.58.52 PM A Shopper Saw An $80 Chocolate Bunny Locked Up At A Store

It’s official: we can’t have nice things anymore.

