Bookstore Needed To Move All Of Their Inventory Around The Corner To A New Location, So The Entire Town Formed A Delivery Line

by Ben Auxier

A line of people in Chelsea, Michigan

If you’ve moved around as much as I have, you know that one of the worst parts is moving your bookshelf.

Not so much the shelf itself, but the BOOKS. A box full of books is CRAZY heavy and hard to schlep around.

But here’s the secret: many book weigh much, but one book only weigh one book weight. So if you can move many book while only hold one book, you win.

That was the strategy in this video from TikTok user @serendipitybooktok:

A line of people in Chelsea, Michigan

“POV,” says the description, “your community shows up 300 strong to help move your ENTIRE BOOKSTORE around the corner to your new location.”

A line of people in Chelsea, Michigan

“Today was so beautiful thank you Chelsea!”

The town of Chelsea, Michigan has a population around 5,000, so it wasn’t the WHOLE town, but a solid 5% at least!

A line of people in Chelsea, Michigan

It’s unbearably picturesque.

It was the kind of story everyone needed.

Screenshot 1 a26220 Bookstore Needed To Move All Of Their Inventory Around The Corner To A New Location, So The Entire Town Formed A Delivery Line

A quote for the ages:

Screenshot 2 f2da27 Bookstore Needed To Move All Of Their Inventory Around The Corner To A New Location, So The Entire Town Formed A Delivery Line

WAS THIS ALL A BIG SCHEME?!

Screenshot 3 f8ce61 Bookstore Needed To Move All Of Their Inventory Around The Corner To A New Location, So The Entire Town Formed A Delivery Line

As they say…

Screenshot 4 4acde3 Bookstore Needed To Move All Of Their Inventory Around The Corner To A New Location, So The Entire Town Formed A Delivery Line

Just in case you needed something to smile about today.

