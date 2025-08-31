British Singing Sensation Charli XCX Got Married Recently, But Before She Did, She Put Out This Fun TikTok Video In Her Dress

When celebrities get married, they often go all out with a huge ceremony and party.

For British Singer Charli XCX, however, it was something much more subdued, but beautiful nonetheless. Leading up to the wedding, she put out a fun TikTok video full of her iconic attitude.

The video is short and simple and starts with her walking into a room with a gorgeous wedding dress on. The caption over the video says, “When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle.”

George, of course, is her now husband. He is the drummer of The 1975. In the video description, there is a spoiler from their wedding. It simply says, “Luckily, he did XX.”

How sweet. The wedding only had about 20 people in attendance, which to me shows that their big day was more about their love than putting on a show, which is rare to see with celebrities.

In the video, she walked in, posed for a few seconds, and then walked out. This all happened with the song “Will Bottone” playing.

The meaning of the video is clear. If George doesn’t cry when seeing her walk down the aisle, she is walking out.

She is known for having a fun attitude like this, and I’m sure she meant it (at least in part) as a joke. It was a fun video that showed that she was getting excited for her big day.

Personally, I loved the video. It was very on-brand for her and lots of fun.

The full video is only about eight seconds long, so make sure to give it a watch for yourself.

The fans in the comments seemed to really love this TikTok video as well. Let’s read a few.

What a fun video, I’m so happy for her!

