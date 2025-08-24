Couple Saw A Dog Off Its Leash Harassing Two Adult Elk, So They Yelled At The Owner To Keep It On A Leash For Its Own Protection

When you go out into nature, it is important that you respect the wildlife not just for its safety, but also for your own.

While driving through a nature trail, these TikTokers came upon another couple who was letting their dog run wild, harassing a couple of elk, so they recorded themselves trying to tell the other couple to keep their dog on a leash.

The video starts out with them driving slowly past the walking couple and saying, “Guys, put your dog back on the leash! That’s really dangerous.”

While they sounded annoyed, they were basically polite. One of the dog owners replied, saying, “Don’t worry, he’s a boss.” He then called his dog to get him away from the elk, though the dog basically ignored him.

This dog owner clearly doesn’t have his dog under control, so he shouldn’t have him off the leash even if there weren’t any animals around.

The man in the car then said, “They deal with wolves on a daily basis. They’ll kick your dog’s ***.”

This dog is in real danger, those Elk are huge.

The dog owner is not having it, though. He replies, “Don’t worry, don’t worry. He ain’t no Shih Tzu like your dog probably.”

Wow, if this guy thinks his dog could stand up to an elk, he is way out of line.

Some people should not own dogs if they can’t keep them safe and keep other people (or wildlife) safe from the dog.

Watch the full video for yourself and see what you think.

The people in the comments seem to be conflicted about this.

Here is someone who says that some people have no respect for wildlife.

This next person says that the people in the car should mind their own business.

Yup, they were trying to help keep that dog safe.

If you can’t control your dog, keep it on a leash!

