Customer Lost Her Receipt And Demanded A Refund Anyway, Then Tried To Bully An Employee Into Giving Her A Free Tote Bag As “Compensation”

Entitled customers never seem to realize that employees are just following store policy.

So, what would you do if a customer demanded a refund with no receipt, no account, and no proof of purchase?

Would you break the rules to make her go away?

Or would you stand your ground no matter how rude she was?

In today’s story, one retail worker deals with a customer who refuses to take no for an answer.

Here’s how it all played out.

Ma’am it is not my fault that you lost your receipt This has been eating at me for days, AND I HOPE this lady I dealt with reads this post. For context, I work at a video-game store, and there are moments when we can’t accept returns on certain items, like if a game system gets “accidentally” damaged or if you open a new game copy and do not like the game. Sorry, we can not accept returns for these items… In short, we, the employees, are just doing what our bosses tell us to do. But this right here… took the absolute CAKE for me.

Unfortunately, there was no proof she bought the game there.

A few weeks back, I was working my usual opening shift, about 2 to 3 hours in, and everything was running smoothly and calmly until a woman with (assuming) husband and two kids (Both boy and girl) come in. I gave my usual greetings, but before I could ask how their day was or anything, the woman cut me off, demanding I refund her for a video game she bought. The game was still sealed and everything, but she did not have a receipt, she did not pay with a card, and she did not have an account with us. She then went on a tangent about how she knows the owner and that they did it a few times for her and everything, and she has been shopping at our stores for years. Funny because I have never seen this woman, nor her husband and kids, in all my years of working here, and this is a corporate retail chain.

He finally got her to understand.

Like, ma’am, what do you want me to do? I can not process this return without ANY FORM of verification (hence the receipt or the account she doesn’t even have). She was basically not taking no for an answer, and of course, her husband tried to intimidate me with a child in his arms. Really? I’m sorry. I’m not one to judge, but if I were his kid, I would be very embarrassed. She was still mad, and she went about browsing the store. I left it as it is, and if they steal anything out of spite, too… that’s fine.

She just couldn’t let it go.

Her son ended up picking up a game copy, and he was very nice and apologized for his parents’ behavior. I went ahead and rang him up and told him it was all right and that he should have a good and better day. As he was about to walk out, she saw that he had no bag to carry his game out (because we actually ran out and all we had were 5-dollar tote bags). She marched right back in and demanded I give her a free tote bag because of the inconvenience I had caused her for not doing the return… Ma’am just… I hope that kid is okay, and he deserves better.

Yuck! Customers like this are sickening.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This reader knows all about video game store customers.

If this person had a dollar for every time he heard that, he’d be rich.

Here’s someone who hopes she didn’t get a free tote bag.

Sometimes, you have to turn it around on them.

It’s always best to follow policy.

Hopefully, she didn’t get a free bag either.

