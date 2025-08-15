Employee Didn’t Like Small Talk With Coworkers, So When A Colleague Asked About Her Wedding, She Reported Her To HR

Some people prefer to keep their personal lives completely separate from their professional ones.

So one coworker repeatedly asked a new employee personal questions, she bypassed any dialogue and filed an HR complaint, leaving others questioning whether she was protecting her peace or just stirring drama.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH for getting married without telling my coworkers? I started at my current workplace a few months ago. Over these months, a coworker of mine kept asking personal questions.

She tried to shut it down, but her coworker wasn’t taking the hint.

I never answered them at all and simply continued on with work or talking about work if required. I recently got married and she somehow found out. I don’t wear a ring and gave no sign at work that I got married. She confronted me about it. She said that she was upset because she wanted to congratulate me and that other coworkers would have gladly given me a small celebration.

This proved to be her final straw.

I didn’t say anything to it. I reported her to HR and she was warned. My coworkers say I escalated too far, but I want to work, keep my head down, and go home. AITA?

Looks like this workplace friendship never stood a chance.

What did Reddit think?

She may have missed a few steps here.

Neither one of these people handled this situation how they should have.

She’s right to care about her privacy, but did she have to go about it this way?

Adults usually try to have a conversation with each other first.

She didn’t just shut the conversation down — she escalated it to the top, and now the office feels less like a workplace and more like a minefield.

One thing’s for sure: no one will dare cross her now.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.