Entitled Customer Seeks Out Busy Employee Because She Doesn’t Want To Wait In The Long Checkout Lines, But The Employee Can’t Switch Tasks

How you treat service workers says a lot about your personality.

Would you ever tell a retail employee how to do their job? Or, would you ever tell a retail employee to do a different job than the one they’re currently doing?

Read how one Redditor is still reeling from a situation years ago, where a woman did just that.

See the story below for all the details.

How about ‘No’ because you’re not my boss? So, this is just more of a head-scratcher incident that makes you realize people really have no idea how retail stores work. I used to work at an arts and crafts store that also has a custom framing department, which was my assigned department.

But, working in this department meant there was a protocol in place.

If there were no framing customers to help, I was in the backroom doing framing stuff but had a wide open doorway where I could see if a customer came by or where customers would poke their heads through to ask me for custom framing help. One day, around the holidays, I am working and it was incredibly busy. The holidays also means the store itself is much busier, and there are lots of custom framing orders, so I had a ton to do. If we get backed up on orders then people won’t get their artwork by Christmas and that’s bad.

And then entered a woman with a simple request.

I’m working away, and a woman pokes her head in the doorway, which at first didn’t strike me as unusual because customers did this a lot. Woman: Excuse me, can you come out here and help? Me: Yes, did you need help with a custom framing order? Woman: No, the lines at the checkout are insanely long. Can you go up and help?

But, the employee needed some clarity.

Me: In the front of the store, or right here at the framing counter? (I did have a register right out there, but it was just for ringing up the framing orders.) Woman: At the front of the store; it’s ridiculous. I can’t wait that long to check out. Me: Well… I’m the only one in framing right now, and we have a lot of orders. So, I have been assigned to work back here…

However, this woman was standing her ground.

Woman: Well, the lines are really long; you should be up there helping. Me: I’m sorry, unless I’m told by my manager, I can’t just start ringing people up.

She just huffed and walked off. I cannot believe the nerve of this woman to interrupt me while I’m clearly working on something to tell me to go across the very large store and ring her up on a register.

This worker still thinks about this situation as baffling.

Clearly she never worked in retail, because she would know it’s not as simple as me just walking up to a register and checking people out. Plus, she seriously had to seek me out because the room I was in was literally as far away from the front cash registers as you could possibly be without going in the back where only employees were allowed. I can only assume she saw me back there earlier, saw the lines, then decided I just wasn’t working hard enough and came back to give me a hard time. This was years ago, and her sense of entitlement still astounds me to this day.

Has Reddit ever had experiences like this? What are their thoughts on the matter? Let’s read the comments below to find out more.

People agreed the woman had never worked retail.

They also hedged their bets that she was having something framed, too.

And one Redditor said what they really thought about those who haven’t worked in the service industry.

This employee experienced entitlement at its finest.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.