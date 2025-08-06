Entitled Lady Wants To Take His Seat On The Train, But He Refuses And Decides To Get Payback By Spoiling Her Book

Have you ever had a really horrible commute to work? Seriously, working from home is amazing because it means zero commute. I could tell you horror stories about horrible commutes I’ve had in the past, but today’s story is someone else’s.

Imagine having a two hour commute home via train where you have to stand almost the whole time. If you were lucky enough to get a seat, would you keep it all to yourself, or would you be willing to give up your seat for someone else.

Let’s see what the person in this story decides to do.

Rude lady on the train. *spoiler alert: if you haven’t read song of ice and fire or watched game of thrones don’t read. When I was at uni about 15 years ago I would commute 2/2.5 hrs each way 4 days a week. The trip home was always worse as I would rarely get a seat until about 1.5 hrs into the journey. One day I got lucky and got a seat.

Someone tried to take his seat.

A woman no older than myself (mid 20s) asked me for my seat. I refused to give my seat to her and she called me a selfish jerk and as a man I should give it to her. Shes not pregnant, not disabled. I’m not giving her my seat.

He decided to ruin her book.

Now before she called me that I had noticed the book she was carrying and where the book mark was placed. As she walked away after calling me a jerk I said “Joffrey gets poisoned at his own wedding”.

That was a harmless yet brutal form of revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve taken it one step further.

Another person can’t help but think of Peanuts.

This person thinks the revenge was perfect.

Here’s more applause for this story.

I bet she regrets asking for his seat!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.