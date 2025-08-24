Family Is Pressuring His Pregnant Wife Into A Paternity Test And Gender Reveal, So He Wonders If He Should Cut Them Off

Jealousy can make people do unexpected things, even to those they’re supposed to love.

So, what would you do if your pregnant wife was being emotionally pushed into a gender reveal and paternity test she never agreed to, just to silence gossip started by your own sister-in-law? Would you go along with everyone to regain peace? Or would you stand firm and call out the manipulation?

In the following story, one husband finds himself facing this very decision and takes his wife’s side. Here’s what happened.

Aita for telling everyone that I am refusing a gender reveal and paternity because my sil is clearly pressuring my wife My wife is in her second trimester and currently she’s struggling a lot emotionally and physically, and my wife and I decided before she got pregnant that we didn’t want to know our baby’s gender, and we communicated that to our families.

Jealousy incoming!

But the SIL is kind of jealous of my wife and has been jealous of her ever since she got pregnant. She would try to convince my wife to find out our baby’s gender, and even though we were curious and thought of finding out our baby’s gender, we decided not to go with it because it didn’t really matter to us if it was a boy or a girl. But from the beginning of this month, our families started asking us if we had changed our minds, and they also want to know if it’s a boy or a girl. We told them we didn’t, and my side of the family even said that they wanted a paternity test, which I shut down, but I was shocked.

He found out his SIL had been talking behind their backs to everyone.

It turns out the SIL has been talking about this behind our backs to our families. My wife found out, and she was crying. She hugged me and told me everything. She hits my chest and says that if everyone is asking for it, she will do a gender reveal and a paternity test to shut everyone up. I calmed her down and told her that she doesn’t need to do something she doesn’t want to, and I don’t doubt her at all. I’ll always protect her and believe her, as she’s mine. I will cut everyone out of our lives if they are adding extra stress in our lives and, most importantly, on her.

Now, he’s thinking about cutting people out of their lives.

It took me 2 full days to calm her down, and I’m sleep-deprived and angry. I let everyone in our family know what my SIL had done and told them how she was flipping the script and telling different things to my family and my wife’s family. And I told everyone that I wanted to find out my child’s gender and whether I am a father or not, but I won’t because of my SIL. My SIL is mad, and some of my family members think that I should know the paternity, and some of her family members think that they deserve to know about our baby’s gender. And now I’m thinking of cutting everyone in our family off if they are against us. AITA?

Wow! What a stressful situation for both of them.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

This reader is confused by a statement he made.

For this person, he’s failing as a husband.

According to this person, he undermined his wife.

Yet another person who’s confused by this whole thing.

He needs to get his mind right.

You can’t comfort your wife in one breath and then go behind her back and say the same thing the SIL has been saying.

